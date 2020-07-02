Linux laptop maker Purism is introducing its first model with a 14 inch display. But the new Purism Librem 14 is actually the same size as the older Librem 13 that it replaces. The company managed to fit a bigger screen into the same body by reducing the size of the bezels around the screen.

The new laptop is also is also getting a spec bump, while retaining the privacy and security features that help set Purism’s laptops apart.

The Purism Librem 14 is up for pre-order today with early bird prices starting at $1199, and the laptop is expected to begin shipping to customers early in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Purism’s notebooks features hardware kill switches that physically disconnect the webcam, microphone, and WiFi card when you’re not using them. The laptop also ships with PureOS, a GNU/Linux-based operating system with an emphasis on privacy and security. And rather than proprietary BIOS, they ship with the PureBoot open source firmware.

Specs include:

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS matte display

Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core Comet Lake processor

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI

3.5mm audio jack

microSD card reader

USB-C and USB-A ports

Backlit keyboard

Purism notes that the laptop supports up to two external displays (thanks to the USB-C and HDMI ports, and ships with a USB-C charger.

Purism blog post

