Chinese device maker Powkiddy has launched a new retro console that looks like a classic arcade cabinet, if you shrunk it down, slapped a 9 inch display on the front, and put a 4,000 mAh battery inside for gaming on the go.

Available from AliExpress for about $100, the Powkiddy A12 is said to be able to handle PlayStation 1, NES, Game Boy, and Neo Geo titles, among others. But you’re probably going to need to plug in an external controller for to play games for some of those platforms, since the joystick and 6 buttons on the front of the device might not cut it.

Powkiddy has made some of the more unusual retro consoles I’ve seen recently, including a Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP clone, and a Nintendo Switch clone that doesn’t play Switch games (or have detachable controllers), and a Game Boy Advance SP clone.

The new model is slightly more generic, since it seems to be inspired by classic arcade cabinets rather than a specific device — although it does bear a striking resemblance to the JXD 7.0 inch retro arcade system.

The Powkiddy A12 measures 9.4″ x 8.3″ x 7.5″ and it features a 9 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel display on the front, a single speaker on the back, and ports including:

HDMI

3.5mm audio

2 x USB (for external controllers)

microSD card reader (up to 64GB)

The charging port looks like a micro USB port. And while there are no details on exactly which processor the Powkiddy A12 uses, it’s said to be a quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 chip.

via AndroidPC.es

