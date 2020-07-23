Plex is continuing its push into streaming. Originally a service that allowed users to organize their personal media collections and stream them from a PC or home server to a phone, TV, or other device, now you can use Plex to watch live TV.

The company has added a new Live TV tab to its user interface, with content from more than 80 channels available in more than 220 countries.

The channel selection leave a lot to be desired — you won’t find any major networks. But there is news content from Reuters, classic anime from Retro Crush, and a 24-hour stream of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.

Plex Live TV works much like any other live television service. You can browse a channel guide to see what’s on, select a channel, and begin watching a show that’s streaming live. There are no DVR functions so you can’t pause, rewind, or record shows. But you will see a progress bar at the bottom of the screen to let you know how much time is left in the movie or TV show.

The service is free and ad supported and works on all platforms that Plex supports including PCs (via a web browser), smartphones and tablets (via Android and iOS apps), or smart TVs (through Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV apps).

You can still use Plex to access your personal media. But it seems like that feature is becoming a smaller and smaller portion of Plex’s functionality.

Late last year the company launched an ad-supported, on-demand movie & TV show streaming service. And that move came a few years after Plex added a “Web Shows” feature.

