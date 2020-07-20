The PineBook Pro is a laptop with a 14.1 inch full HD display, a Rockchip RK3399 processor, and 4GB of RAM. Designed to run GNU/Linux software rather than Windows or Chrome OS, the PineBook Pro went up for pre-order for $200 last summer, shipped last fall, and has been kind of hard to get your hands on recently.
Now Pine64 has announced that it’s produced more PineBook Pro laptops, which means it’s available for purchase again.
The latest batch should ship to customers in late August 2020.
The PineBook Pro features 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, a 2MP camera, and a 10,000 mAh battery.
Ports include USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port (with support for DisplayPort 1.2 video output), a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.
The laptop has the same Rockchip hexa-core processor used in some older Chromebooks, which means it’s not exactly a speed demon, but it should be capable of handling basic tasks like web browsing.
The PineBook Pro is also a big step up from Pine64’s first laptop, the $100 PineBook.
The newer model has a faster processor, twice the RAM, four times the storage, a bigger screen, a higher resolution camera, and faster WiFi and Bluetooth.
You can order the PineBook Pro for $200 from the Pine64 store.
I would like something with a bit more power. While it’s absolutely fine for web browsing, programming etc I run a bit short of RAM when I’ve got Slack, Teams and other things open in permanently loaded tabs. I also don’t have quite enough CPU power for video calls which don’t seem to take advantage of my GPU/VPU.
That said I’d buy it again for its insane battery life. I’m even going to buy my PBP a replacement LCD panel with beefed up contrast, colour space coverage and brightness while reducing power consumption. I might buy it some new speakers if I can find some that fit.
I think I will wait for the next generation of procesor for this, but apart from being quite underpowered, this is an ideal work laptop (when your work is writing).
Any news when they will release the updated board for the original PineBook?
Within the next few weeks. https://www.pine64.org/2020/07/15/july-updatepmos-ce-pre-orders-and-new-pinephone-version/