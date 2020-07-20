The PineBook Pro is a laptop with a 14.1 inch full HD display, a Rockchip RK3399 processor, and 4GB of RAM. Designed to run GNU/Linux software rather than Windows or Chrome OS, the PineBook Pro went up for pre-order for $200 last summer, shipped last fall, and has been kind of hard to get your hands on recently.

Now Pine64 has announced that it’s produced more PineBook Pro laptops, which means it’s available for purchase again.

The latest batch should ship to customers in late August 2020.

The PineBook Pro features 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, a 2MP camera, and a 10,000 mAh battery.

Ports include USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port (with support for DisplayPort 1.2 video output), a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

The laptop has the same Rockchip hexa-core processor used in some older Chromebooks, which means it’s not exactly a speed demon, but it should be capable of handling basic tasks like web browsing.

The PineBook Pro is also a big step up from Pine64’s first laptop, the $100 PineBook.

The newer model has a faster processor, twice the RAM, four times the storage, a bigger screen, a higher resolution camera, and faster WiFi and Bluetooth.

You can order the PineBook Pro for $200 from the Pine64 store.

