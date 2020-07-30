HMD’s first 5G smartphone is coming this summer, and true to the company’s history, it’ll be much more affordable than most modern flagships.

The Nokia 8.3 5G packs a 6.81 inch display, quad cameras with Zeiss optics, and support for global 5G wireless networks. But with a starting price of 599 Euros (about $640), it’ll be one of the more affordable 5G phones on the market.

That said, HMD did cut some corners — the Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor rather than a higher-performance Snapdragon 865 chip.

Update: The Nokia 8.3 5G will be available in the United States this fall for about $650. It should be compatible with all major US wireless carrier’s 5G networks.

Still, the company calls this a future-proof phone thanks to its support for pretty much every major 5G network band, which should allow you to use the phone in just about any area of the world that has 5G.

In addition to launching a global 5G phone, HMD is introducing a global 5G network called HMD Connect. Prices start at €10 per month and offer roaming service in more than 120 countries, with an option to pay as you go if you need more data — although it’s worth noting that prices vary depending on the country/zone.

The Nokia 8.3 5G has a fingerprint sensor built into the power button on the side of the phone. And on the back you’ll find four cameras:

64MP primary with pixel binning support

12MP Wide-angle with large pixels

2MP Depth camera

2MP Macro camera

HMD says the phone supports video HDR and 4K recording, high-quality low-light photography, and supports an Action Camera mode for smoother videos of sports or other high-action scenes. There’s also support for Zeiss cinematic effects including an option to shoot video in a 21:9 aspect ratio and add anamorphic or blue flare effects.

There’s also a 24MP front camera.

Other features include a 4,500 mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port, and two memory/storage configurations:

6GB/64GB for €599 ($640)

8GB/128GB for €649 ($695)

This article was originally published March 19, 2020 and last updated July 30, 2020.

