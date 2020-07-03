MSI’s newest mobile workstation class computers are now available with 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake-H” processors and prices starting at $1249. The MSI WF65 and MSI WS66 are 15.6 inch laptops, while the MSI WF75 and MSI WS75 sports 17.3 inch displays.

MSI WF65

The most affordable of the bunch is the new MSI WF65, which is the least powerful of the bunch, but also the lightest weight, measuring 14.1″ x 10″ x 0.85″ and weighing about 4.1 pounds.

The $1249 starting price for this 15.6 inch laptop gets you a notebook with a 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch display, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA Quadro P620 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The laptop also features USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI and Ethernet jacks, and dedicated mic and headphone jacks. The laptop is MIL-STD-810G tested for durability.

But if you’re wondering why it’s lighter than some of the other models (even though the WS series laptops are actually thinner), you can probably chalk that up to the notebook’s 51Wh battery.

The MSI WF65 is available from Amazon, B&H, EXCaliberPC, Newegg, and XOTIC PC for $1249 and up.

MSI WS66

With a starting price of $2499, this model costs literally twice as much as the WF65. But you get much more horsepower.

The MSI WS66 is powered by an Intel Core i7-10875H processor and features NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe storage.

It also has a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, a glass touchpad and a body that measures 14.2″ x 9.7″ x 0.71″ and which weighs 4.6 pounds with a 99.9 Wh battery.

Ports for this model are largely the same as for the cheaper version, but the new MSI WS series notebooks both feature one Thunderbolt 3 port, something that you don’t get from the WF models.

The MSI WS66 is available from Amazon, B&H, EXCaliberPC, Newegg, and XOTIC PC.

MSI WF75

This 17.3 inch laptop weighs 4.85 pounds and measures 15.6″ x 10.2″ x 0.91″ with a 51Wh battery.

The entry-level MSI WF75 features an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage, and a 17.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz non-touch display.

It features the same port selection as the 15.6 inch model.

The MSI WF75 is available from Amazon, B&H, EXCaliberPC, Newegg, and XOTIC PC.

MSI WS75

With a starting price of $2499, this model is a 5.3 pound notebook that measures 15.6″ x 10.2″ x 0.74″ with an 82Wh battery.

Like the model above, the new MSI WS75 has a 17.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS non-touch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. But in addition to a larger battery, this model has a more powerful Intel Core i7-10875H processor and a Thunderbolt 3 port as well.

The MSI WS75 is available from Amazon, B&H, EXCaliberPC, Newegg, and XOTIC PC.

Earlier this year MSI also began updating its gaming laptops and Creator series notebooks with 10th-gen Intel Core chips, and the company has also introduced some new mainstream models sporting AMD Ryzen chips.

