The new Moto G 5G Plus is a smartphone with a 6.7 inch, FHD+ 90 Hz display, quad cameras, and 5G support.
But it’s a mid-range phone that’s expected to have a starting price of €349 (about $394) when it goes on sale in Europe tomorrow. That makes the Moto G 5G Plus Motorola’s most affordable 5G phone to date.
Motorola hasn’t announced any plans to sell the phone in North America yet, but the company does promise to offer a sub-$500 5G device in that region this fall.
The Moto 5G Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem, a 5,000 mAh battery, and support for 20W fast charging.
Other features include support for mobile payments via NFC, a headphone jack, and a bunch of cameras:
Front cameras
- 16MP primary
- 8MP ultrawide
Rear cameras
- 48MP primary
- 8MP ultrawide
- 5MP macro
- 2MP depth
The Snapdragon 700-series processor isn’t the only concession Motorola made to price. The phone isn’t waterproof. It doesn’t support wireless charging. And there’s no fingerprint reader.
But it’s also a lot more affordable than most recent flagship phones, so something had to give.
Motorola says €349 will get you a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the company will also offer a 6GB/128GB version for €399 (about $450).
While the Moto G 5G Plus is launching first in Europe, Motorola says it will also be available in additional markets soon, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.