Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service is set to come out of beta in September, when it will be available as a new feature for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

That means you’ll have to pay $15/month for the service at launch. But it also means that current subscribers won’t have to pay anything extra to stream games to any supported device including some Android phones and tablets.

In a blog post, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer explains that over a hundred Xbox Game Pass games will be playable on mobile devices at launch.

While you’ll need an “ultimate” subscription to use Project xCloud in September, Microsoft does plan to offer other pricing options eventually, according to a report from The Verge.

For example, Microsoft will offer a way to stream games that aren’t available in the Game Pass subscription content library, or games you may already own (which would make xCloud similar to NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service).

One other thing we don’t know yet? The actual name of the service. It’s been called Project xCloud since it was first announced almost two years ago, and the name stuck when Microsoft launched a public beta last year. But by the time September comes around, the service will have a new name.

