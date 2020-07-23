The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android phone that will be the first smartphone from the company since the Microsoft Lumia 950 and 950 XL, which both ran the now-defunct Windows Phone operating system.

First unveiled last October, rumor has it that the Surface Duo could go on sale this summer. And now it looks like we have a few more details courtesy of a listing on the FCC website.

While the FCC documents don’t refer to the Surface Duo by name, there’s plenty of evidence that this is Microsoft’s dual-screen phone. It’s described as “phablet device,” and testing was done “in four configurations with both screens: folded and closed/open 90 degrees/flat 180 degrees/folded and open.”

Since “both screens” suggests a device with two screens, this is most likely the Surface Duo, unless Microsoft has another dual-screen phablet device in the works.

According to the FCC listing, the device supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and NFC.

No other specs are listed, and Microsoft hasn’t confirmed what hardware the phone will use. But a report from Windows Central earlier this year indicated that we can expect dual 5.6 inch displays with resolutions of 1800 x 1350 pixels each, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 3,460 mAh battery, and an 11MP battery.

Microsoft reportedly went with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor rather than a newer Snapdragon 865 chip, which means the phone will not support 5G networks, and may not be as fast as some newer flagships.

But the phone’s key selling points are the dual displays and the Microsoft software that takes advantage of them by allowing you to span a single app across both displays, run multiple apps in side-by-side windows, or use the lower screen as a keyboard or controller, among other things.

You can also probably expect the phone to come pre-loaded with Microsoft apps including the Microsoft Launcher, Edge web browser, Your Phone app (for pairing the phone with a PC), Skype and Office, among others.

Microsoft hasn’t officially updated its estimated release date for the Surface Duo, so the last we’d heard from the company it would be available in time for the 2020 holiday season. But given the facts that it’s now received FCC certification and that Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay keeps sharing photos of himself using a pre-release Surface Duo, it seems plausible that its will launch soon.

via Droid Life

