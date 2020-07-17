Process Monitor is a free utility that gives you detailed information about the processes running on your computer. It’s a powerful, configurable tool that was developed by Mark Russinovich as part of the Sysinternals suite of Windows utilities, before Microsoft acquired Sysinternals in 2006.

Now Microsoft is bringing Process Monitor to Linux.

The GitHub page for Process Monitor for Linux notes that the new version is a “Linux reimagining of the classic Procmon tool,” which suggests that some features may be a little different.

But once installed, you can fire up the utility by typing “sudo procmon” into a terminal window to view a list of running processes with support for highlighting any process to examine detailed properties.

Officially, the software requires Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or later ,but since the source code is available, there’s nothing stopping users from porting it to run on other Linux distributions.

You can find installation instructions at GitHub.

via Phoronix

