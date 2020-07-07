Windows has had a dedicated Settings app since Microsoft released Windows 8 in 2012. But it hasn’t yet fully replaced the Control Panel, which was first introduced way back in 1985 with the launch of Windows 1.0.

Now it looks like Microsoft is taking some cautious steps toward killing off Control Panel for good.

In a recent blog post announcing the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20161, Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc noted that one of the changes involves moving “information found in Control Panel’s System page into the Settings About page under Settings >System > About.”

That means that you don’t have to hunt in two different places to find information about your computer such as the processor, memory, device ID, and system type. And it also means that links that are designed to open the System page in Control Panel will now take you to the About page in the Settings app instead.

Other updates include a Copy button that will let you quickly copy and paste information about your computer and a simpler view for security information.

This is still only available in a pre-release build of Windows that gives us a sneak peek at upcoming features. And there still is a Control Panel in this build. So it’ll probably be a while before Microsoft is ready to actually pull the plug on the legacy feature. But it sure seems like the goal is to eventually have a single Settings app instead of two.

LeBlanc also has this request for Windows Insiders: “If you rely on settings that only exist in Control Panel today, please file feedback and let us know what those settings are.”

via Windows Latest

