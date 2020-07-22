Microsoft has released a new preview version of its Windows Terminal app, which is shaping up to be a pretty powerful, customizable tool for all of the different command line interfaces available in Windows 10. That includes the basic command prompt, PowerShell, and the Windows Subsystem for Linux.
The latest version adds support for a Focus mode which hides tabs and the title bar when you don’t want to be distracted, and lets you pin the terminal window so it’s always on top of other programs.
In other recent tech news, it looks like Google wants to ensure that low-end Android phones ship with software that’s designed to offer a decent experience on phones with limited resources. Samsung probably won’t officially unveil its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone until August, but details have leaked a bit early. And SiFive has introduced a new RISC-V processor design that promises better performance and lower power consumption.
Windows Terminal Preview 1.2 brings “Focus Mode” that hides tabs and the title bar, support for “Always on Top” mode, new command, and a command palette. A new settings UI is also on the way.
Leaked document suggests that phones that launch with Android 11 and have less than 2GB of RAM will have to be Android Go Edition devices, running versions of Google’s OS and key apps. optimized for low-end hardware.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak points to phone with a 120 Hz display, 108MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, Wireless DeX support, an Exynos 990 processor (in Europe, at least), and an S-Pen with 9ms latency.
Google releases Android 11 Beta 2.5 with bug fixes including one that addresses screen flickering on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.
SiFive introduces 20G1 release of its RISC-V processor design portfolio. The company says it brings a 2.8x bandwidth improvement to SiFive U7-series processors, while reducing power consumption.
