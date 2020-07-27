Samsung is holding an event on August 5th, where the company is expected to officially introduce the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and several other products including new earbuds, a new smartwatch, and two new tablets.

But thanks to a series of leaks, it’s not like we don’t already know most of the key details about those upcoming products.

Now we know even more about the tablets, thanks to a massive leak from German site WinFuture, which has published a bunch of photos and detailed specs for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets. Expect big, high-resolution displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, S-Pen support, and optional 5G.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  1. Its a very curious choice for Samsung to release 11″ and 12.4″ sizes of the S7. Those are awfully similar sizes.

    I would have been really excited to see an 8″ option. I’ve been hopeful that Samsung might one day make another tablet similar to the Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet. Most of their sub-10″ tablets have been far too low end.

