Samsung is holding an event on August 5th, where the company is expected to officially introduce the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and several other products including new earbuds, a new smartwatch, and two new tablets.
But thanks to a series of leaks, it’s not like we don’t already know most of the key details about those upcoming products.
Now we know even more about the tablets, thanks to a massive leak from German site WinFuture, which has published a bunch of photos and detailed specs for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets. Expect big, high-resolution displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, S-Pen support, and optional 5G.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ leak [WinFuture]
Everything you ever wanted to know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus, but were too impatient to wait until the Aug 5th launch event. New leak from @rquandt point to a set of premium Android tablets with 11 inch and 12.4 inch displays specs.
- Intel Reorganizes in Wake of 7nm Woes [AnandTech]
Intel’s stock price has been taking a beating since the company announced last week that its first 7nm chips would be delayed by 6+ months. Now Intel has announced some major changes to the way its tech teams are organized.
- Apple now sells a $129 Thunderbolt 3 Pro cable [The Verge]
Apple is charging $129 for a Thunderbolt 3 cable… but it’s not like there are a lot of cheaper options that offer full 40 Gbps speeds at lengths of 2 meters (6.6 feet).
- The ASUS ROG Phone 3 has a hidden 160Hz refresh rate mode [xda-developers]
The recently announced Asus ROG Phone 3 is a gaming phone with a 144 Hz display… officially. But unofficially it supports refresh rates as high as 160 Hz. Do you need this? Probably not. But you can enable it with an adb shell command.
- On Liberating My Smartwatch From Cloud Services [bunnie:studios]
Garmin’s cloud services were offline over the weekend. They’re starting to come back online now, but hacker bunnie huang discovered that open source tools made it possible to collect data from a Garmin Smartwatch without connecting to the cloud.
- Google Pixel 4a rumored to launch August 3 [Jon Prosser]
The latest in a long line of leaks has an official announcement of Google’s next mid-range phone a week from today.
- Librem 5 Linux phone: Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life [Purism]
The latest batch of Purism Librem 5 smartphones include a new PCB with better heat dissipation and a bigger battery. It offers 60-percent longer battery life than earlier versions, and doesn’t get as hot to the touch.
Its a very curious choice for Samsung to release 11″ and 12.4″ sizes of the S7. Those are awfully similar sizes.
I would have been really excited to see an 8″ option. I’ve been hopeful that Samsung might one day make another tablet similar to the Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet. Most of their sub-10″ tablets have been far too low end.