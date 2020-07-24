Pine64 began taking pre-orders for their PineTab 10.1 inch Linux tablet in June, and now the company says it expects to begin shipping the tablet to customers in mid-August.
Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone continues its march toward launch, this time with an appearance at the Bluetooth SIG website.
And if you happened to take advantage of Amazon’s Fire tablet sales this week, you might want to check out our recently updated guide on using SD cards with Fire tablets to expand your storage space for apps, games, media, and other files.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- All About The PineTab [Pine64]
Pine64’s first tablet should begin shipping the week of August 17th. The PineTab is a 10 inch Linux tablet with a 720p display, a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 2GB of RAM, and an optional keyboard. Prices start at $100.
- Collabora Office ships for Chromebooks [Collabora]
It’s basically LibreOffice in the cloud.
- Jibo, the social robot that was supposed to die, is getting a second life [The Verge]
Johnny 5, I mean Jibo, is alive! The social robot that was supposed to go offline last year has received a second life after a new company acquired Jibo’s assets.
- Microsoft Surface Duo [Bluetooth SIG]
Shortly after showing up at the FCC website, Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen Android smartphone also showed up at the Bluetooth SIG website. It’s racking up all the certifications ahead of its official release.
- How to use an SD card with Amazon’s Fire tablets [Liliputing]
All of Amazon’s current-gen Fire tablets are on sale this week, with prices starting at $35 for the Fire 7, $60 for the Fire HD 8, and $100 for the Fire HD 10. Don’t want to pay extra for more than the base level of storage? If you’ve got a microSD card lying around, you can use it to expand your storage space for apps and media.
