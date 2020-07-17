The Lenovo Legion brand may be expanding to include smartphones soon. But Legion is first and foremost a name associated with Lenovo’s gaming PCs. And the company just introduced a whole bunch of new models powered by AMD Ryzen processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is available with 15 or 17 inch displays, up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, with prices starting as low as $760 for some models.

Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo also has an even lower-priced IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop coming this month, with a starting price of $660 and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics.

