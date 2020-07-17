The Lenovo Legion brand may be expanding to include smartphones soon. But Legion is first and foremost a name associated with Lenovo’s gaming PCs. And the company just introduced a whole bunch of new models powered by AMD Ryzen processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics.
The Lenovo Legion 5 is available with 15 or 17 inch displays, up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, with prices starting as low as $760 for some models.
Lenovo also has an even lower-priced IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop coming this month, with a starting price of $660 and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Lenovo Legion Offers More Ways to Raise Your Game [Lenovo]
Lenovo introduces a new crop of gaming laptops and desktops powered by AMD Ryzen 4000H series processors and NVIDIA graphics. Not all will be sold in North America though.
- TiVo Relaunches Mini With Backlit Remote (and price hike) [ZatzNotFunny]
TiVo launches the TiVo Mini Lux DVR extender with a backlit remote and a $200 price tag.
- Red Magic 5S to sport silver-plated cooling system [GSM Arena]
Upcoming Reg Magic 5S gaming phone will have a Snapdragon 865+ processor, LPDDR5 memory, a 144 Hz display, and an active cooling fan plus a silver-plated cooling pad.
- T-Mobile is working on a streaming device using Google’s Android TV [9to5Googel]
Unannounced T-Mobile product passed through the FCC website recently. It appears to be an Android TV device tied to T-Mobile’s T-Vision TV service.
