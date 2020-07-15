It’s been 7 years since Canonical failed to raise meet its crowdfunding goals for the Ubuntu Edge smartphone that was supposed to be a phone you could also use as a desktop computer thanks to “convergence,” which is a fancy way of saying you could plug in a keyboard, mouse, and display and use it like a desktop computer.

Over most of that time… not much happened on the convergence front. But now that companies including Pine64 and Purism are starting to ship phones designed to run Linux, convergence is a thing again.

Today Pine64 announced a new PinePhone Convergence Pack that bundles a USB-C docking station with a PinePhone sporting slightly better-than-usual specs. Connect an external display and you can use it to run desktop apps.

I suspect it’s not a coincidence that several hours after that announcement, Purism published a blog post about “real convergence.” Without mentioning the PinePhone by name, the blog post points out that the Purism Librem 5 smartphone runs the same PureOS GNU/Linux operating system as the company’s laptop computers. It’s just been tweaked with a custom kernel so it can run on ARM hardware, and Purism designed a mobile-friendly shell.

Theoretically any desktop Linux app that’s compatible with ARM architecture should run on a Librem 5 when you connect an external display. But running some of the same apps without an external screen may be a problem if their developers haven’t optimized them for small screens.

One other difference between the Librem 5 and the PinePhone though? Purism’s phone sells for $749 and up, while you can pick up a Pinephone for $149 and up.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

