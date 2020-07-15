It’s been 7 years since Canonical failed to raise meet its crowdfunding goals for the Ubuntu Edge smartphone that was supposed to be a phone you could also use as a desktop computer thanks to “convergence,” which is a fancy way of saying you could plug in a keyboard, mouse, and display and use it like a desktop computer.
Over most of that time… not much happened on the convergence front. But now that companies including Pine64 and Purism are starting to ship phones designed to run Linux, convergence is a thing again.
Today Pine64 announced a new PinePhone Convergence Pack that bundles a USB-C docking station with a PinePhone sporting slightly better-than-usual specs. Connect an external display and you can use it to run desktop apps.
I suspect it’s not a coincidence that several hours after that announcement, Purism published a blog post about “real convergence.” Without mentioning the PinePhone by name, the blog post points out that the Purism Librem 5 smartphone runs the same PureOS GNU/Linux operating system as the company’s laptop computers. It’s just been tweaked with a custom kernel so it can run on ARM hardware, and Purism designed a mobile-friendly shell.
Theoretically any desktop Linux app that’s compatible with ARM architecture should run on a Librem 5 when you connect an external display. But running some of the same apps without an external screen may be a problem if their developers haven’t optimized them for small screens.
One other difference between the Librem 5 and the PinePhone though? Purism’s phone sells for $749 and up, while you can pick up a Pinephone for $149 and up.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Investing in Real Convergence [Purism]
The same day that Pine64 starting selling a $200 Linux phone with a “Converence Pack” that lets you use it as a desktop, Purism wants you to know that its Librem 5 smartphone runs the same desktop Linux software as its laptops, for “true” convergence.
- Pinebook Linux laptop upgrade kits should be available in a few weeks [Pine64]
The upcoming Pinebook upgrade kit will let you (sort of) turn a $100 Pinebook Linux laptop into a $200 Pinebook Pro by replacing the AllWinner A64 chip and mainboard with a more powerful RK3399 board. You’re stuck with the old case though.
- DDR5 Specification Released: Fast RAM With Built-In Voltage Regulators [Tom’s Hardware]
DDR5 memory specification has been finalized, which means that SDRAM sticks with up to 128GB of high-speed memory could hit the streets in 2021.
- Introducing Peacock [Peacock]
NBC’s Peacock streaming service is now live. You can watch for free (with ads and a limited content selection), pay $5/month for access to everything (with ads) or $10 month for an Peacock Premium ad-free. Roku and Amazon Fire TV aren’t supported yet.
- How to install / sideload Peacock app by NBC on Amazon Fire TV or Firestick [AFTVNews]
NBC’s new Peacock streaming app may not officially support Roku or Amazon Fire TV yet… but there’s an Android app. And you can sideload it on a Fire TV, since Amazon’s platform is Android-based. Here’s how.
- Mozilla VPN exits beta [Mozilla]
As promised last month, Mozilla VPN is now live for Windows and Android users in the US, UK, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Singapore. For $5/month you can use the Wireguard-based VPN for secure, private internet connections.
- Lenovo Legion arrives for pre-order, key specs confirmed [GSM Arena]
Lenovo Legion smartphone specs leaked by a Chinese online store listing. Expect the gaming phone to have a 144 Hz display, a Snapdragon 865+ processor, a 5000 mAh battery, and 90W fast charging. Official launch is July 22.
- Akasa Pi-4 Pro fanless Raspberry Pi case [Akasa]
Akasa introduces Pi-4 Pro aluminum case fro the Raspberry Pi 4. The top cover works as a heat sink, and the kit comes with thermal pads, allowing for fanless use.
- NVMe Support Likely Coming to Raspberry Pi [Tom’s Hardware]
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 coming within the next year, and it may support NVMe storage. It may also come to other Raspberry Pi devices in the future.
- Apple releasing iOS 13.6 today with Apple News+ Audio, Car Key feature [9to5Google]
Apple releases iOS 13.6 with new Apple News features including a daily audio briefing, more local and regional news sources, and a CarKey feature that lets you unlock and start some cars with your phone.
