Steam has dominated the PC gaming space for much of the past two decades by giving gamers a single place to buy games, track stats and achievements, stream games over a home network, and more.
But in recent years the company has seen increased competition… and now two of those competitors have announced that their platforms work with one another. If you install the latest version of the GOG Galaxy game client on your PC, you can login to your Epic Games Store account to see all of your Epic and GOG games in one place.
Xbox Live integration is also support. Steam… is not.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web, including an update on a recent story involving LibreOffice, a new custom recovery option for Android devices, the release of an affordable new color E Ink display, and more.
- GOG Galaxy 2.0 adds official Epic Games Store integration [Engadget]
GOG Galaxy 2.0 now officially lets you access games purchased (or grabbed for free) from the Epic Games Store in the same app as your GOG and Xbox Live games.
- Update on marketing and communication plans for the LibreOffice 7.x series [Document Foundation]
LibreOffice drops plans to introduce “Personal Edition” language with version 7.0… for now. The developers are still looking for ways to offer an enterprise suite in the future and investigating ways to differentiate it from the free community edition.
- Waveshare Launches an Affordable 7-Color e-Paper Display [CNX Software]
Waveshare’s new color ePaper display is a 5.65 inch screen with support for 7 colors. At just $75, it’s relatively affordable. But with a screen refresh rate of 15 seconds, it’s probably better suited for digital signage than eReaders.
- Pterodon Recovery Project is a new custom recovery for Android devices [xda-developers]
Pterodon Recovery Project is a new (work in progress) custom recovery tool for Android devices. Designed from the ground up rather than forked from TWRP or CWM, it supports phones with notches, double-tap-to-sleep, and more.
- TrueNAS Core will soon replace FreeNAS—and we test the beta [Ars Technica]
TrueNAS Core will soon replace FreeNAS. Here’s an early look at the beta version of this one source operating system designed for network attached storage devices.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.