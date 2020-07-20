Steam has dominated the PC gaming space for much of the past two decades by giving gamers a single place to buy games, track stats and achievements, stream games over a home network, and more.

But in recent years the company has seen increased competition… and now two of those competitors have announced that their platforms work with one another. If you install the latest version of the GOG Galaxy game client on your PC, you can login to your Epic Games Store account to see all of your Epic and GOG games in one place.

Xbox Live integration is also support. Steam… is not.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web, including an update on a recent story involving LibreOffice, a new custom recovery option for Android devices, the release of an affordable new color E Ink display, and more.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

