The Flipper Zero is an open source toy/hacker multitool designed to be a wireless button/controller, signal analyzer, RFID key card, or Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) security key, or universal remote control.
It also gets its name from the animated dolphin character that “grows” as you use the device. The developers of the Flipper Zero call it a Tamagotchi for Hackers.
They’ve launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the project, and hope to ship the first devices to backers who pledge $129 or more by February, 2021.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Flipper Zero — Tamagochi for Hackers [Kickstarter]
This open source multitool with a 1.4 inch monochrome display, a 5-button nav pad and back button, a sub-1 Hz radio, and RFID support. It can be a key card, a signal analyzer, a wireless button, etc. $119 and up at Kickstarter.
- “Hey Google, let’s play a game” on your Smart Display [Google]
Google Assistant smart displays including the Nest Hub and Lenovo Smart Display now support games including Jeopardy, MadLibs, and Guess The Drawing.
- Google Pixel 4a launches next week [Google]
Yep, the Google Pixel 4a is almost certainly scheduled for an August 3rd announcement. Unless Google’s decided to scrap it and launch a different phone, I guess.
- Alphabet reports first revenue decline in company history [CNBC]
Google’s parent company Alphabet lost money during the second quarter of 2020 and blames the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (which has hit many industries hard). What makes this news is that it’s the first time Alphabet has EVER reported a revenue decline.
- Apple confirms new iPhones won’t arrive in September [The Verge]
Apple says its next iPhones are not coming in September. They’ll be available “a few weeks later” instead. That probably means October, but who knows what Apple means by “a few?”
- Updated collection of photos of the Surface Duo in the wild [Liliputing]
Update: Another photo of the Surface Duo in the wild, and by wild I mean @Anderson ‘s kitchen.
A collection of photos of the Surface Duo in the wild (courtesy of Microsoft employees)
My first thought was, “oh, it’s a pwnagotchi but expensive.” Then I clicked through and … it was.
So I backed it. 😉
I wonder if the Flipper could be used to turn pages on a Kindle eReader device.
Title and subheading should read “Pixel 4a” not 3a!
@TPfan (Doing this since the comment system has weird indentation for alternating top level comments so this is a reply.)
If I were getting a Pixel phone right now, I’d personally rather get the 3a than the 4a based on the 4a leaks.