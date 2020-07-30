The Flipper Zero is an open source toy/hacker multitool designed to be a wireless button/controller, signal analyzer, RFID key card, or Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) security key, or universal remote control.

It also gets its name from the animated dolphin character that “grows” as you use the device. The developers of the Flipper Zero call it a Tamagotchi for Hackers.

They’ve launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the project, and hope to ship the first devices to backers who pledge $129 or more by February, 2021.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

A collection of photos of the Surface Duo in the wild (courtesy of Microsoft employees)

  1. My first thought was, “oh, it’s a pwnagotchi but expensive.” Then I clicked through and … it was.

    So I backed it. 😉

    1. @TPfan (Doing this since the comment system has weird indentation for alternating top level comments so this is a reply.)

      If I were getting a Pixel phone right now, I’d personally rather get the 3a than the 4a based on the 4a leaks.

