The Flipper Zero is an open source toy/hacker multitool designed to be a wireless button/controller, signal analyzer, RFID key card, or Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) security key, or universal remote control.

It also gets its name from the animated dolphin character that “grows” as you use the device. The developers of the Flipper Zero call it a Tamagotchi for Hackers.

They’ve launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the project, and hope to ship the first devices to backers who pledge $129 or more by February, 2021.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

