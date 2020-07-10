It’s been nearly two weeks since I published a preview of the upcoming One Netbook OneGx1 mini laptop with the design of a gaming PC and optional support for 4G and/or 5G networks. But I’ve continued running tests since that article was published, and so now I’ve upgraded the article from “preview” to “review” status.
Liliputing’s OneGx1 mini laptop review now includes benchmark results (it’s a bit faster than other 7 inch laptops, but lags behind the GPD Win Max in CPU and graphics performance). And I’ve also added some battery life notes (expect up to 9 hours of video streaming time and a lot less while gaming).
The little laptop also works pretty nicely with Ubuntu Linux. There are a few quirks, but most of the hardware is supported, including the 4G modem.
I do have at least one more update planned — the OneGx1 is designed to work with a set of optional, detachable game controllers that can hook onto the sides of the computer. One Netbook has sent me a set, but they won’t arrive for another week or two. I’ll share some thoughts once I’ve had a chance to play with them.
You can find more details in the review, or head over to GeekBuying or Banggood to pre-order a OneGx1 if you’ve got $840 or more burning a hole in your pocket.
- OneGx1 7 inch mini laptop review Updated [Liliputing]
Battery life and benchmark results are in!
- Librem 5 Dogwood Update 3 [Purism]
The next batch of Librem 5 smartphones should begin shipping soon. Software updates including thumbnail previews when switching apps, and cellular network settings from the drop-down menu, and hardware updates include a a bigger battery and a new PCB.
- Beelink GT-R mini PC with Ryzen 3550H now up for pre-order
First unveiled earlier this month, the tiny desktop computer is now available for pre-order for $400 and up (the starting price is for a barebones model without any RAM or storage). Click the link to find coupons for up to $50 off.
- Zephyr Mouse has an active fan to prevent sweaty palms [Guru3D]
Zephyr is a computer mouse… with active cooling. Coming to Kickstarter later this month for $80 for fans of the idea of… putting a fan in a mouse.
- Portable Raspberry Pi-based computer/multi controller [/r/raspberry_pi]
This DIY portable computer features a Raspberry Pi Zero a 4 inch display, a thumb keyboard and a 3D printed case.
- 4 Double Fine games free in the Mac App Store until July 12 [@DoubleFine]
The list includes Broken Age and remastered versions of Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle, Grim Fandango.
A treasure trove of adventure games are now compatible with macOS Catalina!
Our remasters of Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango can now be played on Catalina. Players can also enjoy Broken Age. That’s literally dozens of hours of pointing and clicking! pic.twitter.com/Nw8HGCH2vE
— Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 10, 2020
