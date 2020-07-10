It’s been nearly two weeks since I published a preview of the upcoming One Netbook OneGx1 mini laptop with the design of a gaming PC and optional support for 4G and/or 5G networks. But I’ve continued running tests since that article was published, and so now I’ve upgraded the article from “preview” to “review” status.

Liliputing’s OneGx1 mini laptop review now includes benchmark results (it’s a bit faster than other 7 inch laptops, but lags behind the GPD Win Max in CPU and graphics performance). And I’ve also added some battery life notes (expect up to 9 hours of video streaming time and a lot less while gaming).

The little laptop also works pretty nicely with Ubuntu Linux. There are a few quirks, but most of the hardware is supported, including the 4G modem.

I do have at least one more update planned — the OneGx1 is designed to work with a set of optional, detachable game controllers that can hook onto the sides of the computer. One Netbook has sent me a set, but they won’t arrive for another week or two. I’ll share some thoughts once I’ve had a chance to play with them.

You can find more details in the review, or head over to GeekBuying or Banggood to pre-order a OneGx1 if you’ve got $840 or more burning a hole in your pocket.

