Windows 10 is getting support for theme-aware Start Menu tiles, meaning they can adjust their look to match light and dark themes. An early version of the featured is baked into latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build, but it likely won’t be available to all Windows users until early 2021.
In other news, Fubo TV is the second internet-based TV service to announce a price hike this week after YouTube TV announced an even larger price increase yesterday. And those moves have prompted rival Sling TV to announce that it won’t increase prices for new or existing customers for at least a year.
- Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20161 [Microsoft]
Other new features include support for viewing MS Edge browser tabs in the Alt+Tab menu (you can limit the number), and Taskbar and Notification changes. Windows Calculator also supports graphing mode.
- DISH enters retail wireless market with close of Boost Mobile [DISH]
DISH is now the proud owner of the Boost Mobile cellular network, having paid $1.4 to acquire it from Sprint as part of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger deal with US regulators. Plans start at $35/month for 10GB of data.
- Fubo TV increases price by $5 and automatically moves customers from base to mid-tier plan [AFTVNews]
The cheapest plan is now $60/month for 99 channels of live content plus 500 hours of cloud DVR.
- SLING TV Gives Peace of Mind with New 1-Year Price Guarantee [Sling TV]
Now that YouTube TV and fuboTV have both announced price hiks, rival Sling TV promises *not* to raise prices for the next year.
- GPD WIN Max: Handheld Game Console for AAA Games [IndieGogo]
The GPD WIn Max handheld gaming PC crowdfunding campaign has ended, which means you can’t reserve one for $780 anymore. But GPD has moved to an Indiegogo InDemand campaign, which means you can still reserve one for $20 more. It should ship in August.
- Samsung accidently posted the Note 20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze [@MaxWinebach]
Samsung may have given us a sneak peek at the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 by accidentally posting a few pictures to the Samsng Russia website.
Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020
