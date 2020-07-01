Windows 10 is getting support for theme-aware Start Menu tiles, meaning they can adjust their look to match light and dark themes. An early version of the featured is baked into latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build, but it likely won’t be available to all Windows users until early 2021.

In other news, Fubo TV is the second internet-based TV service to announce a price hike this week after YouTube TV announced an even larger price increase yesterday. And those moves have prompted rival Sling TV to announce that it won’t increase prices for new or existing customers for at least a year.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.


You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article:






Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.