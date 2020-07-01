Windows 10 is getting support for theme-aware Start Menu tiles, meaning they can adjust their look to match light and dark themes. An early version of the featured is baked into latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build, but it likely won’t be available to all Windows users until early 2021.

In other news, Fubo TV is the second internet-based TV service to announce a price hike this week after YouTube TV announced an even larger price increase yesterday. And those moves have prompted rival Sling TV to announce that it won’t increase prices for new or existing customers for at least a year.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020



