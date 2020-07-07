The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is expected to be one of the smallest Android TV devices to date, packing the guts of a powerful media streamer into a small stick that plugs into the HDMI port of your television.

In May Xiaomi confirmed it was planning to bring the Mi TV Stick to market this year. And web pages for it have already popped up at several online stores and other places. Now the stick has passed through the FCC Website, accompanied by documents confirming that the device will support dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth.

There’s still no word on the price or release date… or whether the model coming to the United States will be capable of 4K video or if it will top out at 1080p (there may be two different versions). But at least this thing has received FCC certification, which is a hoop it had to jump through before it could eventually go on sale in the US.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

