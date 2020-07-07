The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is expected to be one of the smallest Android TV devices to date, packing the guts of a powerful media streamer into a small stick that plugs into the HDMI port of your television.
In May Xiaomi confirmed it was planning to bring the Mi TV Stick to market this year. And web pages for it have already popped up at several online stores and other places. Now the stick has passed through the FCC Website, accompanied by documents confirming that the device will support dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth.
There’s still no word on the price or release date… or whether the model coming to the United States will be capable of 4K video or if it will top out at 1080p (there may be two different versions). But at least this thing has received FCC certification, which is a hoop it had to jump through before it could eventually go on sale in the US.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Xiaomi Mi TV Stick [FCC]
The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick makes another appearance ahead of launch. This time the tiny Android TV media streamer stopped by the FCC for a visit (and certification).
- WiFi routers are riddled with known flaws and run ancient, unpatched Linux [ZDNet]
Waiting for the company that made your router to release security updates might not be the best use of your time. You might be able to take matters into your own hands by replacing the firmware for some routers with OpenWRT, DD-WRT, or Tomato though.
- Walmart’s Amazon Prime competitor will launch in July [Vox]
Walmart’s $98/year membership service for free delivery and other discounts could go live this month. Walmart+ is basically the company’s answer to Amazon Prime… although it won’t include quite as many perks at launch.
- A Bird? A Plane? No, It’s a Google Balloon Beaming the Internet [NYTimes]
Google’s Project Loon (internet delivered by hot air balloons) goes live in part of Kenya as part of a collaboration with Telkom Kenya to bring 4G LTE to Nairobi and the surrounding area. It’s the first commercial deployment of Loon technology.
- Akasa Gem fanless Raspberry Pi case [Akasa]
Akasa Gem and Gem Pro fanless case for the Raspberry Pi 4 model B is now available for around $30. It has an anodized aluminum case and cooling kit with aluminum blocks, thermal pads, and compounds.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
About the Wi-Fi routers. I wonder if they tested those modem + router combos that you rent from ISPs. I used to buy a modem and separate router but I just use the one from my ISPs nowadays.
Leave a comment