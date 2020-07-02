Smartphones with foldable displays are still rare in 2020, but phones with screens that roll up are non-existent… for now. That could change next year.

According to Korean news site The Elec, LG plans to launch a smartphone with a rollable display in 2021. Code-named “Rainbow,” the phone is said to have a screen developed by Chinese display maker BOE.

If that name sounds familiar, maybe that’s because BOE showed off a rollable display prototype last summer. That screen was a 12.3 inch OLED screen that could be rolled up to fit inside a smartphone-sized device, or unrolled to provide a much larger viewing area.

The Elec reports that LG has code-named the effort to bring a rollable phone to market “Project B,” and hopes that providing something truly innovative could help the company’s mobile division stem the losses it’s seen in recent years.

LG has reportedly begun producing a prototype of a phone using one of BOE’s displays and hopes to launch the phone in the first half of 2021.

via GizmoChina

