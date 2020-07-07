The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t is a portable monitor featuring a 14 inch full HD touchscreen display with support for finger and pen input.

Announced today as a follow-up to last year’s ThinkVision M14 (which does not support touch), the new model is set to go on sale in September for $449. While that makes it fairly expensive compared with other portable displays, the ThinkVision M14t does have a few features to help set it apart from the competition.

First up, there’s that pen support — Lenovo’s new display supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity when used with an active pen. This lets you draw or write even on computers that wouldn’t normally support pen input.

Second, the display can be used in portrait or landscape mode. There’s support for automatic screen rotation, and there’s an adjustable kickstand that allows you to prop up the screen at a variety of angles.

Third, at about 1.5 pounds (698 grams), this thing is pretty light.

Other features include TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light technology, support for up to 300-nits of brightness, and two USB Type-C ports.

If you don’t need to the touch or rotation features, last year’s model is probably a much better deal. While the Lenovo ThinkVision M14 is out of stock at Lenovo’s website, several other retailers are selling this 1.3 pound, 14 inch full HD portable display for $250 or less.

Lenovo ThinkVision m14t press release

