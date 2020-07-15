It looks like Lenovo’s laptop division has big plans for the next few months. Or maybe big isn’t the right word.

Yesterday we learned that a 2.2 pound Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop was on the way. Today details have leaked about several more thin and light notebook including the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop, Lenovo Yoga 9 high-performance notebook with 14 or 15.6 inch display options, and four new Yoga Slim laptops.

All of the leaks come courtesy of WalkingCat, who seems to have obtained images from a a presentation made to Lenovo partners.

Pricing and availability details are nowhere to be found, but here’s what we know so far about Lenovo’s upcoming laptops:

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

This thin and light gaming laptop will support up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 Comet Lake-H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 graphics, and up to a 144 Hz display (or 60 Hz if you opt for a 4K HDR screen).

A Lenovo slide also mentions a vapor chamber for cooling, 8+ hours of battery life with support for rapid charging, and an “Advanced TrueStrike Gaming Keyboard.”

Other features include a fingerprint reader and a privacy shutter that slides over the camera when you’re not using it.

There appear to be three USB ports on the back of the laptop and two USB-C ports on the side (I’d be surprised if there wasn’t at least one Thunderbolt port).

Other gaming laptops coming this year from Lenovo appear to include the Lenovo Legion 5, Legion 7, and IdeaPad Gaming 3.



Lenovo Yoga Slim series

There appear to be at least four new “Slim” laptops on the way:

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

Lenovo Slim 7 Carbon

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9

While there aren’t many details about the first two, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro has a 14 inch, 16:10 display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and support for up to 400-nits of brightness. The display also features low blue light emissions, and the laptop will be available in touchscreen or non-touch variants.

The laptop will be available with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 “Tiger Lake” processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or MX450 graphics options (the latter of which hasn’t officially been announced yet), and Harman Speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

Lenovo is promising up to 16 hours of battery life, plus support for fast charging that allows you to get an 80 percent charge by plugging the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro in for an hour.

Other features include a metal chassis, a 91-percent screen-to-body ratio, WiFi 6 support, a backlit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel, and support for Amazon Alexa.

As the name suggests, the notebook is also slim, measuring about 0.6 inches thick and weighing 3.2 pounds.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9, meanwhile, is a 2.6 pound notebook that measures 0.6 inches thick and which also supports up to 16 hours of battery life. It will be available with up to a 4K HDR 500-nit display, and supports WiFi 6.

Additional details should be available closer to launch.



Lenovo Yoga 9

This notebook offers up to 18 hours of battery life and features a 360-degree hinge with a built-in speaker that should be audible whether you’re using the Lenovo Yoga 9 in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode.

Lenovo says the Yoga 9 supports up to a 4K HDR display, up to 18 hours of battery life, and comes with a digital pen that slides into a “garage” in the case of the laptop for safe keeping.

The Yoga 9 will come in a choice of three designs:

15.6 inch slate grey

14 inch warm mica metal

14 inch black leather & metal

That last model weighs about 3.1 pounds, measures a little over 0.6 inches thick, and has leather bonded to the lid of the laptop. No weights or dimensions are available for the other versions yet.

