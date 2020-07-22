Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone is here… and by here I mean if you happen to be in China.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is a smartphone with a 144 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 90W fast charging, an a pop-up selfie camera (on the side of the phone). It’s launching in China this week for about $500 and up.

It’ll make its way to other markets in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America later this year. One place it’s not currently expected to launch? The US.

Still, the phone is one of the most unusual handsets of the year, so it’s worth keeping an eye on whether you can actually buy it or not.

Not only does the phone have top tier specs at a mid-range price. But it also has a few unusual design elements that clearly mark this as a phone meant for gaming.

For example, instead of a single 5,000 mAh battery, the Legion Phone Duel has two 2,500 mAh batteries. They’re distributed on the left and right sides of the phone (when you hold it in landscape mode) to help keep the system cool while you’re gaming.

You can either use a 65W power adapter to charge the phone, or connect two USB cables to the phones dual USB-C ports to achieve 90W fast charging. Lenovo says you can get a full charge in 30 minutes or go from 0 to 50-percent in 10 minutes.

The phone has a 144 Hz screen refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate as well as two vibration motors and an ultrasonic touch sensor for more accurate touch response when using on-screen buttons.

While the Legion Phone Duel ships with Android 10, it also includes custom Lenovo software that’s designed to let you adjust hardware settings to optimize performance for gaming.

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s key specs:

Display 6.65 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz AMOLED CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ GPU Adreno 650 Storage 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB UFS 3.0 Battery 2 x 2,500 mAh Charging 2 x USB-C (65W single or 90W dual port) Cameras (rear) 64MP primary + 16MP 120-degree wide angle Camera (front) 20MP pop-up (side) Wireless 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS & GLONASS Security In-display fingerprint sensor Software Android 10/Legion OS Dimensions 169.2mm x 78.5mm x 9.9mm Weight 239 grams

Prices are expected to range from CNY 3,499 (~$500) for an 8GB/128GB to CNY 5,999 (~$740) for a 16GB/512GB version when the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel goes on sale in China this week.

via xda-developers and Tom’s Hardware

