Intel’s NUC line of computers are small desktop PCs that typically have laptop-class hardware. But this year the company introduced the most powerful NUC to date. And now it’s available for purchase.

The Intel “Ghost Canyon” NUC is powered by a removable Intel Compute Element with a 9th-gen Intel Coffee Lake-H processor. And the system supports desktop graphics cards, allowing you to supply your own GPU.

First unveiled in January, reviews for the Ghost Canyon NUC started to appear in April. But the modular computer wasn’t widely available until recently.

Now it’s available as the Intel NUC 9 Extreme from for $999 and up.

The starting price will only get you a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, Intel UHD 630 graphics and no memory, storage, or operating system.

But the computer has plenty of upgrade options:

Up to 64GB of RAM (2 x DDR4-2666 SODIMM slots)

3 x M.2 PCIe x4 slots for storage

PCIe x16 slot for graphics cards up to 8″ long

The system also has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI 2.0a port, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and can support up to three 4K displays without a discrete graphics card. Add one and you can connect even more screens.

Higher-priced models feature up to an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, and some retailers will also configure the system with memory, storage, and an OS for you.

Here are some places where you can buy the Intel NUC 9 Extreme/Ghost Canyon NUC as of July 1, 2020:

Intel NUC9i9QNX with Core i-9980HK for $1640

Intel NUC9i7QNX with Core i7-9750H for $1349

Intel NUC9i5QNX with Core i5-9300H for $999

via FanlessTech

