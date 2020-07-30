Huawei is adding two new Android tablets to its lineup. The Huawei MatePad 10.8 is a mid-range tablet with a starting price of $340, a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, and the same processor that powered last year’s Huawei Mate 30 smartphone, and the Huawei Enjoy Tablet 2 is a smaller, cheaper model with a 10.1 inch full HD display and $230 starting price.

Huawei offers WiFi-only and 4G LTE versions of both tablets, and both feature reasonably large displays with 16:10 aspect ratios. But a glance at the spec sheet makes it clear why the MatePad 10.8 is the pricier of the two new tablets.

MatePad 10.8 Enjoy Tablet 2
Display 10.8 inch, 2560 x 1600px IPS LCD 1920 x 1200px IPS LCD
Processor Kirin 990 Kirin 710A
RAM/Storage/Price 6GB/64GB for CNY 2399
6GB/128GB for CNY 2799
6GB/128GB w/LTE for CNY 3199
6GB/256GB for CNY 3599		 4GB/64GB for CNY 1599
4GB/128GB for CNY 1799
4GB/64GB w/LTE for CNY 1799
4GB/128GB w/LTE for CNY 1999
Battery 7,500 mAh 5,100 mAh
Audio Quad speakers (Harman Kardon tuned)
3.5mm headphone jack		 Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack

The MatePad 10.8 measures 7.2mm thick, weighs 500 grams, and has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera. The 6GB/256GB version of the MatePad 10.8 also comes bundled with a magnetic keyboard cover and pressure-sensitive M Pen.

Both tablets are up for pre-order in China now and they should be widely available in mid-August. It’s unclear if or when you’ll find either mode in other countries, especially since they will most likely ship without the Google Play Store or other Google apps and services.

