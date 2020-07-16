The future of Huawei products on the international market may be an open question at this point, but the company continues to release new devices in its home country.

This week Huawei sub-brand Honor launched two new tablets for the Chinese market. The Honor Tab 6 is a 10.1 inch tablet with a full HD display and a starting price of around $185, while the new Honor Tab X6 is a cheaper model with a lower-resolution screen and a slightly lower starting price.

Honor Tab 6

This model features a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a Kirin 710A processor, and and active pen support.

It comes in WiFi-only and 4G LTE versions, and measures about 0.3 inches thick and weighs about 1 pound.

Prices in China range from 1,299 Yuan (about $185) for a 3GB/32GB WiFi-only model to 1,899 Yuan ($270) for a 4GB/128GB version with LTE support.

It went on sale in China today.

Honor Tab X6

This 10.1 inch tablet has a 1280 x 800 pixel display, lacks support for a pressure-sensitive pen, and honestly isn’t all that much cheaper. So I’m no really sure why anyone would choose it.

But those in the market for the Honor Tab X6 will be able to choose from three pricing options when the tablet goes on sale in August:

3GB/32GB WiFi-only for 1,099 Yuan (about $160)

4GB/64GB WiFi-only for 1,199 Yuan (about $170)

3GB/32GB with 4G LTE for 1,199 Yuan (about $170)

via GizmoChina and HonorFan.nl

