When Google launched its Stadia game streaming service last year, the promise was that you’d be able to stream games to a Chromecast, web browser, or supported Android phone. But Google’s Stadia Controller wireless game controller was only compatible with Chromecast devices at launch.

In May Google finally added support for using a Stadia Controller wirelessly with a PC when streaming games through a web browser.

And now the Stadia Controller can also be used as a wireless controller for Android devices.

In order to use a Stadia Controller wirelessly with an Android phone both devices will need to be connected to the same WiFi network, and you’ll need the latest version of the Stadia app on your phone.

You’ll also need a phone that supports Stadia. That includes most recent models from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus as well as the Asus ROG Phone and Razer Phone line of gaming phones. But if you have anything else, you’re out of luck for now.

The Stadia Controller normally sells for $69, but Google is selling it for 10-percent off until July 2nd.

