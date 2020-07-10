It’s been clear for months that Google plans to launch a Google Pixel 4a smartphone this year. After a series of leaks, the only question is when the Pixel 4a will be released.

But we haven’t heard as much about Google’s other phones coming this year. Now the folks at 9to5Google have uncovered evidence suggesting at least two are on the way: The Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5.

Previously known by the codenames “redfin” and “bramble,” respectively, both phones are expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processors so folks had speculated that the upcoming phones would be branded as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL.

But the official names were discovered hidden in the code of a new beta version of the Google Search app for Android, and they suggest that there might not be a Pixel 5 XL at all.

If the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have the same processor, it’s likely that Google will find other ways to set the two phones apart. For example, the Pixel 5 could have a higher-resolution display, additional cameras, more memory or storage, and premium build materials.

But at this point we don’t really know what distinguishing characteristics the Pixel 5 will have… other than a higher price tag than the mid-range Pixel 4a branded phones.

Based on previous leaks, here’s everything we know about Google’s 2020 smartphone lineup so far:

Google Pixel 4a Google Pixel 4a 5G Google Pixel 5 CPU Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 765G GPU Adreno 618 Adreno 620 Adreno 620 Display 5.81 inch, 2340 x 1080 OLED ? ? RAM 6GB ? ? Storage 64GB or maybe 128GB UFS ? ? Cameras 12.2MP rear

8MP front ? ? Battery 3,080 mAh ? ? Charging 18W wired ? ? Ports USB-C

3.5mm headphone ? ? Security Fingerprint reader (back) ? ?

