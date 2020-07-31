There’s another tiny desktop computer on the way that measures just 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ and the newest model is the most powerful yet.

The upcoming 4K mini PC from Shenzhen GMK Tech is the same size as the Chuwi LarkBox and XCY X51 mini PCs, and it has the same port selection as those models.

But Shenzhen GMK Tech says its little computer has the highest-performance processor of the bunch. It also has the smallest power adapter.

The GMK 4K mini PC isn’t available for purchase yet, but GMK plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the little computer in August.

The system is powered by an Intel Celeron J4125 processor which is an energy-efficient 10-watt processor based on Intel Atom architecture. The 4-core, 4-thread chip isn’t exactly a speed demon and this little computer probably isn’t the best choice for resource-intensive tasks like gaming, video editing, or 3D design.

But the chip should be able to handle 4K video playback, which is why GMK calls this a 4K mini PC. And with higher CPU frequencies than those used in the Chuwi LarkBox’s Celeron J4115 processor, the GMK mini PC should be a little faster than the LarkBox… and significantly faster than the XCY X51, which has a slower Intel Celeron N4100 6-watt, quad-core processor.

Here’s a comparison of the three 2.4-inch mini PCs.

GMK 4K mini PC XCY X51 Chuwi LarkBox Processor Intel Celeron J4125

4-cores/4-threads

2.5 GHz base

2.7 boost

10W TDP Intel Celeron N4100

4-cores/4-threads

1.1 GHz base

2.4 GHz boost

6W TDP Intel Celeron J4115

4-cores/4-threads

1.8 GHz base

2.5 GHz boost

10W TDP GPU Intel UHD 600

250 MHz base

750 MHz boost Intel UHD 600

200 MHz base

700 MHz boost Intel UHD 600

250 MHz base

750 MHz boost RAM 8GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR4 6GB LPDDR4 Storage 128GB SSD 128GB M.2 2242 SSD 128GB eMMC

M.2 2242 SSD slot Ports 1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5 WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 62mm x 62mm x 42mm (2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″) 62mm x 62mm x 42mm (2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″) 62mm x 62mm x 42mm (2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″) Weight 125 grams (4.4 oz) 121 grams (4.3 oz) 127 grams (4.5 oz)

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

