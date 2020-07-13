While there’s no shortage of retro-inspired handheld game consoles that you can use to play classic games on the go, the FunKey S might just be one of the smallest to date.

Designed to look like a Game Boy Advanced SP, the Funkey S is smaller. Like about 1/6th the size in volume.

It’s small enough to fit on a keychain… and possibly to small to really be fun to use for an extended period. But it might be fine for a quick retro gaming session on the go.

The FunKey S is expected to ship in November, and the developers are running a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign where you can reserve one for a pledge of €62 (about $71) or more.

The little gaming device features a 1.54 inch, 240 x 240 pixel IPS LCD display, a 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A7 processor, 64MB of DDR2 RAM, and support for microSD cards up to 128GB for storage.

There’s a 450 mAh battery, a micro USB port for charging, a 0.5W speaker, and a Linux-based operating system called FunKey-OS that the developer say boots in less than 5 seconds, and automatically saves your game state when you close the lid, among other things.

While the FunKey S won’t come with licensed games like some other retro consoles, it supports emulators for classic game consoles including NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Sega Master System, Sega Genesis, Sega Game Gear, Sony PlayStation 1, Atari Lynx, WonderSwan, and Neo Geo Pocket.

The developers also promise to make the source code for the operating system and emulators available at the FunKey project GitHub page, as well as schematics and design files that will let you 3D print your own case.

But really, the most impressive thing about the FunKey S has got to be its size. At 42.5mm x 44.5mm x 13.8mm, the little system is substantially smaller than a real GBA SP, which had a 2.9 inch display and measured 84mm x 82mm x 24.4mm.

Does shrinking that design make for a better gaming experience? Probably not. But it certainly makes for a more portable one.

via Hackster.io and Technabob

