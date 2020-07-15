Chinese phone maker Oppo just unveiled a new 125 watt fast charging system that the company says can fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes, or give you a 41-percent charge by plugging in for just 5 minutes.

And that’s just one of four new fast charging announcements from Oppo.

The company also introduced a 110W mini flash charger that’s almost as speedy, but which takes up a bit less space, a 50W mini SuperVOOC charger that measures just 3.2″ x 1.5″ x 0.4″ and weighs less than three ounces, and a 65W AirVOOC fast wireless charger.

The new top-of-the-line 125W charging system includes three parallel charge pumps, two 6C battery cells, and fuse overvoltage protection technology that should hopefully keep your device from burning up while charging.

Oppo’s smaller chargers are slower, but still pretty speedy. And the wireless charging stand can take a 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to 100-percent in about 30 minutes. It’s also compatible with the Qi wireless charging standard if you want to use it with a phone that doesn’t support Oppo’s 65W fast wireless charging.

It’s unclear when the first Oppo phones to use the new technologies will be available. But what is clear is that fast charging is one of the technologies companies are using to set their phones apart at the moment.

Just a few days ago, iQOO unveiled its own 120W fast charging system. That’s probably not a big surprise though, since both iQOO and Oppo share a parent company (BBK). But in recent years Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo (another BBK subsidiary), and other companies have used speedy charging as a way to help set their devices apart.

I guess it’s hard to stuff phones with bigger screens, better cameras, or more RAM than the competition these days, and the war on bezels is practically over too. So fast charging it is, I guess.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

