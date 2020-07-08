The first devices with USB4 and/or Thunderbolt 4 are coming by the end of the year. There are a lot of similarities between the two technologies. Both use the same USB-C connector. Both are capable of delivering data transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s. Both can deliver enough power to charge a laptop. And both can also power an external display.
But there are a few key differences.
Thunderbolt is a brand name for technology developed by Intel and Apple, and Intel has announced that in order to receive Thunderbolt 4 certification, devices will need to meet a minimum set of requirements that will set them apart from both USB4 and from the earlier Thunderbolt 3 standard.
For example, any PC with Thunderbolt 4 technology will have to have at least one TB4 port that you can use to charge the computer. Thunderbolt 4 docking stations will need to support wake-from sleep when you touch the mouse or keyboard of a connected computer. Protection from direct memory attacks (DMA) is also required. And Intel says the minimum video and data transfer speed requirements four Thunderbolt 4 are double those for Thunderbolt 3.
Here’s an overview of some of the differences in the three standards:
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|USB4
|USB 3/DisplayPort
|1 universal port
|✓
|✓
|40Gb/s cables up to 2 meters
|✓
|Accessories with up to 4 TB ports
|✓
|Min PC speed requirement
|40 GB/s
|40GB/s
|20GB/s
(40GB/s is optional)
|10GB/s
|Min PC video requirement
|2 x 4K displays
or
1 x 8K display
|1 x 4K display
|1 display (no min resolution)
|1 display (no min resolution)
|Mini PC data requirements
|PCIe 32 GB/s
USB 3.2 10 Gb/s
|PCIe 16GB/s
USB 3.2 10GB/s
|USB 3.2 10GB/s
|USB 3.2 5GB/s
|PC charging port required
|At least one
|PC wake from sleep w/TB dock connected
|Required
|Min PC port power for accessories
|15W
|15W
|7.5W
|4.5W
|Thunderbolt networking
|✓
|✓
|Mandatory certification for PCs and accessories
|✓
|✓
|Intel VT-d based DMA protection required
|✓
|USB4 specification
|Compliant
|Compatible
|Compliant
|Compatible
Intel notes that the new Thunderbolt 4 standard also enables support for docking stations with up to four TB4 ports and Thunderbolt 4 cables up to 2 meters (about 6.6 feet) in length with support for data transfer speeds of 40GB/s.
The chip maker says its 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors are the first processors with Thunderbolt 4 technology built in. Computers with the new chips are set to launch before the end of 2020.
While that doesn’t mean every laptop or other PC with a Tiger Lake chip will support Thunderbolt 4, odds are that if you buy a new computer with an older Intel processor (or an AMD or ARM chip), it won’t support Thunderbolt 4… although that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t eventually be able to get a device with a different chip that also supports the technology. Intel plans to release a set of Intel 8000 series Thunderbolt 4 controllers later this year.
Obviously Intel is playing up the benefits of Thunderbolt 4 not being an open standard. The certification and testing process means you know what you’re getting when you buy a device labeled with the Thunderbolt 4 logo.
But theoretically there’s nothing stopping USB4 device and accessory makers from incorporating most of the same technologies. It’s just that there’s no guarantee that a USB4 product will support top speeds exceeding 20GB/s or that it will support multiple high-resolution displays or USB power delivery capable of charging a laptop.
