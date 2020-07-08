The first devices with USB4 and/or Thunderbolt 4 are coming by the end of the year. There are a lot of similarities between the two technologies. Both use the same USB-C connector. Both are capable of delivering data transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s. Both can deliver enough power to charge a laptop. And both can also power an external display.

But there are a few key differences.

Thunderbolt is a brand name for technology developed by Intel and Apple, and Intel has announced that in order to receive Thunderbolt 4 certification, devices will need to meet a minimum set of requirements that will set them apart from both USB4 and from the earlier Thunderbolt 3 standard.

For example, any PC with Thunderbolt 4 technology will have to have at least one TB4 port that you can use to charge the computer. Thunderbolt 4 docking stations will need to support wake-from sleep when you touch the mouse or keyboard of a connected computer. Protection from direct memory attacks (DMA) is also required. And Intel says the minimum video and data transfer speed requirements four Thunderbolt 4 are double those for Thunderbolt 3.

Here’s an overview of some of the differences in the three standards:

Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 USB4 USB 3/DisplayPort 1 universal port ✓ ✓ 40Gb/s cables up to 2 meters ✓ Accessories with up to 4 TB ports ✓ Min PC speed requirement 40 GB/s 40GB/s 20GB/s

(40GB/s is optional) 10GB/s Min PC video requirement 2 x 4K displays

or

1 x 8K display 1 x 4K display 1 display (no min resolution) 1 display (no min resolution) Mini PC data requirements PCIe 32 GB/s

USB 3.2 10 Gb/s PCIe 16GB/s

USB 3.2 10GB/s USB 3.2 10GB/s USB 3.2 5GB/s PC charging port required At least one PC wake from sleep w/TB dock connected Required Min PC port power for accessories 15W 15W 7.5W 4.5W Thunderbolt networking ✓ ✓ Mandatory certification for PCs and accessories ✓ ✓ Intel VT-d based DMA protection required ✓ USB4 specification Compliant Compatible Compliant Compatible

Intel notes that the new Thunderbolt 4 standard also enables support for docking stations with up to four TB4 ports and Thunderbolt 4 cables up to 2 meters (about 6.6 feet) in length with support for data transfer speeds of 40GB/s.

The chip maker says its 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors are the first processors with Thunderbolt 4 technology built in. Computers with the new chips are set to launch before the end of 2020.

While that doesn’t mean every laptop or other PC with a Tiger Lake chip will support Thunderbolt 4, odds are that if you buy a new computer with an older Intel processor (or an AMD or ARM chip), it won’t support Thunderbolt 4… although that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t eventually be able to get a device with a different chip that also supports the technology. Intel plans to release a set of Intel 8000 series Thunderbolt 4 controllers later this year.

Obviously Intel is playing up the benefits of Thunderbolt 4 not being an open standard. The certification and testing process means you know what you’re getting when you buy a device labeled with the Thunderbolt 4 logo.

But theoretically there’s nothing stopping USB4 device and accessory makers from incorporating most of the same technologies. It’s just that there’s no guarantee that a USB4 product will support top speeds exceeding 20GB/s or that it will support multiple high-resolution displays or USB power delivery capable of charging a laptop.

via Intel

