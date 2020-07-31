Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an Android tablet with a 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD display, a Samsung Exynos 9610 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, at least 64GB of storage, and support for Samsung’s pressure-sensitive S-Pen, which you can use for handwritten notes or to draw on the tablet.

The tablet first went on sale two months ago for about $350, but today you can pick one up for $50 off then you clip the on-page coupon on the Amazon product page.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

While the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn’t exactly Samsung’s best Android tablet, this sale brings the price down to less than half of the list price for the original Galaxy Tab S6.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

PC & Mobile accessories

Smart displays

Wireless audio

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.