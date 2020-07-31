Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an Android tablet with a 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD display, a Samsung Exynos 9610 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, at least 64GB of storage, and support for Samsung’s pressure-sensitive S-Pen, which you can use for handwritten notes or to draw on the tablet.
The tablet first went on sale two months ago for about $350, but today you can pick one up for $50 off then you clip the on-page coupon on the Amazon product page.
While the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn’t exactly Samsung’s best Android tablet, this sale brings the price down to less than half of the list price for the original Galaxy Tab S6.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/64GB & S-Pen for $300 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy View2 17.3″ Android tablet w/64GB (WiFi + AT&T LTE) for $400 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/128GB for $789 – Newegg
Laptops
- Save 50-percent on select Lenovo ThinkPad X and T series laptops – Lenovo (coupon: THINK50, excludes AMD models).
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Core i7-10510U/NVIDIA MX330/8GB/512GB for $809 – Newegg (coupon: 7AGABX55)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13″ 4K OLED convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $799 – Best Buy
PC & Mobile accessories
- Save up to 43-percent on select Anker products – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore 13,000 mAh power bank for $20 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 30W USB-C wall charger for $26 – Amazon
- Pandora 8,000 mAh power bank/Qi wireless charger/wall charger for $36 – Infinacore (via CNET w/coupon: CNET)
- WD My Passport 512GB USB 3.1 portable SSD for $80 – Best Buy
- Kensington USB-C dual 4K universal docking station w/60-watt power delivery for $88 – Newegg (coupon: 7AGABX32)
Smart displays
- Google Nest Hub Max + Nest Hub smart displays for $254 – Google Store
- JBL Link View 8″ smart display w/Google Assistant for $100 – Verizon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $75 – A4C
Other
- Save 15-percent on select refurbished products (up to $150 off) – eBay (coupon: PICKCR)
- Samsung 3-day sale – Best Buy
- CBS All Access 30-day free trial – CBS (coupon: PLAY, or coupon: MORE for returning subscribers)