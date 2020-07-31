Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an Android tablet with a 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD display, a Samsung Exynos 9610 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, at least 64GB of storage, and support for Samsung’s pressure-sensitive S-Pen, which you can use for handwritten notes or to draw on the tablet.

The tablet first went on sale two months ago for about $350, but today you can pick one up for $50 off then you clip the on-page coupon on the Amazon product page.

While the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn’t exactly Samsung’s best Android tablet, this sale brings the price down to less than half of the list price for the original Galaxy Tab S6.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

PC & Mobile accessories

Smart displays

Wireless audio

Other

