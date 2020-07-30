Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away three free PC games this week. Best Buy is offering a 3-month Tidal Premium music subscription for less than a buck. You can pick up a RAVPower 512GB portable SSD for $75. Or you can build your own with a $90 Wavlink Thunderbolt 3 to NVMe enclosure.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads and streaming
- 20XX PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Barony PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Double Fine PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of dark fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle
- Tidal Premium 3-month subscription for $0.49 – Best Buy
PCs
- Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop w/Core i7-9750H/GTX1660 Ti/16GB/256GB/144Hz display for $1100 – Amazon
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Celeron J4005 for $140 – Newegg
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i3-8109U/Iris Plus 655 + 16GB RAM for $319 – Newegg
Smart speakers & displays
- Lenovo Smart Display 8″ with Google Assistant for $100 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 8 w/Alexa for $100 – Amazon
- Google Nest Mini 2-pack for $78 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot + 2-months Amazon Music Unlimited for $17 – Amazon
Storage
- Wavlink Thunderbolt 3 to NVMe SSD enclosure for $90 – Newegg
- RAVPower 512GB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $75 – Amazon
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNED29)
- QNAP TS-332X-2G 3-bay NAS (diskless) for $300 – Woot
Charging
- RAVPower 3,350 mAh power bank for $5 – B&H
- Mophie Powerstation XXL 20,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Zagg (coupon: CAUSE25)
- RAVPower 16,750 mAh power bank for $18 – Woot
Other
- Refurb Google WiFi router (1st-gen) for $70 – Woot (or 3-pack for $175)
- Save up to 40-percent on Clearance & Open Box products – Best Buy