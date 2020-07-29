Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

CBS All Access offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. And while returning subscribers who have cancelled usually don’t qualify for this sort of deal, CBS is hoping to win back folks who may have unsubscribed after the last season of Star Trek: Discovery or Picard by offering 30 days free to folks who might want to check out Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premiers on August 6th.

Use the promo code MORE when you re-subscribe by August 16th and you get 30 days for free.

