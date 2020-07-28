Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is offering a 3-month subscription to Tidal’s High-Fi music streaming service for $1, and the retailer is also knocking $200 off the list price of Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook with a 4K OLED display.
Meanwhile, Newegg is selling the Asus Chromebit CS10 for just $60 when you use the coupon code EMCDNFP62.
That’s a pretty great price for this little PC-on-a-stick that you can plug into the HDMI port of any TV to run Chrome OS on the big screen… but there’s a catch. Google only promises to offer software and security updates for the Chromebit CS10 through November, 2020.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
MiniPCs
- Asus Chromebit CS10 w/RK3288/2GB/16GB for $60 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNFP62)
- Intel NUC mini PC w/Intel Core i3-8121U/AMD Radeon540/4GB/1TB HDD for $340 – Newegg
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook w/13″ 4K OLED display/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $799 – Best Buy
- Refurb laptop sale – Woot
Storage
- QNAP TS-453Be 4-bay NAS enclosure w/Celeron J3455/4GB RAM for $439 – B&H
- ADATA 64B USB 3.0 flash drive for $11 – Newegg
Audio
- OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds for $79 – OnePlus (this is the standard price, but now they’re available)
- Earfun true wireless earbuds for $32 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: EARFUNFR)
Downloads & subscriptions
- Tidal HiFi 3-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
- 2-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon
- StarCraft Remastered PC game for $7 – Battle.net
- 23 PC games free for Prime members – Twitch Prime
Other
- GoPlus 27,000 mAh/100W power bank w/AC outlet for $169 – B&H
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $150 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkVision M14 14″ portable display for $200 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPN57)
- HP Sprocket portable photo printer for $110 – Best Buy