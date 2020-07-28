Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is offering a 3-month subscription to Tidal’s High-Fi music streaming service for $1, and the retailer is also knocking $200 off the list price of Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook with a 4K OLED display.

Meanwhile, Newegg is selling the Asus Chromebit CS10 for just $60 when you use the coupon code EMCDNFP62.

That’s a pretty great price for this little PC-on-a-stick that you can plug into the HDMI port of any TV to run Chrome OS on the big screen… but there’s a catch. Google only promises to offer software and security updates for the Chromebit CS10 through November, 2020.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

