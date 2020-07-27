Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is selling an Asus ZenBook 14 laptop with a Ryzen 5 4500U “Renoir” processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics for $550.

Looking for something with a little more CPU horsepower? The Microsoft Store has you covered with a Lenovo 14 inch convertible notebook featuring a Ryzen 7 4700U chip for $669.

Or if you’re looking for a budget device for your kids or for use as a secondary device, Lenovo and Best Buy are both selling dirt cheap Windows notebooks for $250 or less.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Smartphones

Audio

Other

