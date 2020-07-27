Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is selling an Asus ZenBook 14 laptop with a Ryzen 5 4500U “Renoir” processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics for $550.
Looking for something with a little more CPU horsepower? The Microsoft Store has you covered with a Lenovo 14 inch convertible notebook featuring a Ryzen 7 4700U chip for $669.
Or if you’re looking for a budget device for your kids or for use as a secondary device, Lenovo and Best Buy are both selling dirt cheap Windows notebooks for $250 or less.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus ZenBook 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/MX350/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $669 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB?256GB for $750 – Lenovo
- HP 14″ Win10 S laptop w/AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11.6″ Win10 S laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $220 – Lenovo
- HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $499 – Best Buy
Smartphones
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro smartphone w/SD855 for $300 and up – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones for $850 and up – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/64GB for $320 – Amazon
Audio
- Amazon Echo Dot + 2 months Amazon Music Unlimited for $17 – Amazon
- JBL Endurance Sprint wireless earbuds for $20 – Best Buy
- Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 80 ohm studio reference headphones for $125 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPN23)
- Braven BRV-Mini waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $25 – A4C
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Best Buy
Other