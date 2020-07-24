Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo is selling laptops with Ryzen 4000U “Renoir” processors for as little as $617 today when you use the coupon code EXTRAFIVE at checkout. Amazon’s (hackable) new Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for as little as $60. Google is selling a Nest Mini smart speaker 2-pack for $78. And Newegg is offering a Photoshop Elements + Premiere Elements bundle for $75.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $817 – Lenovo (coupon: EXTRAFIVE)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $670 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $617 – Lenovo (coupon: EXTRAFIVE)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha convertible 13″ QLED laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $770 – Microsoft Store
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Open Box Apple iPads for $300 and up – Woot
- Apple iPad mini for $350 and up – Amazon
Charging
- Aukey Focus Duo 30W USB-PD wall charger for $16 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 5,200 mAh power bank for $8 – B&H
Storage
- Seagate Expansion 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNFH34)
- HDD & SSD storage sale – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon (or $25 for select customers w/coupon: 4KFIRETV)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast for $150 and up – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $40 – Roku
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $70 – Roku
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot 2-pack for $80 – Amazon (coupon: DOT2PK)
- Google Nest Mini 2-pack for $78 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Plus for $80 – Amazon
- Apple HomePod for $200 – Best Buy
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock for $40 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Plantronics BackBeat GO 600 wireless over-ear headphones for $27 – Newegg
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true-wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNFH39)
- Sony WF-SP700N true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $99 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $105 – SobeOnline1 (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM3/S wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $227 – Newegg
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Dell
Games & software
- Epic Games Summer Sale (PC games up to 75-percent off) – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of $350+ worth of PC games – Humble Paradoix Interactive Bundle
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2020 for $75 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNFH44)
Other
- ikling 9-in-1 USB-C adapter w/HDMI, VGA, Ethernet & more for $25 – AMazon
- Linksys Velop AC2200 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $300 – Best Buy