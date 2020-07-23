Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week, Next Up Hero and Tacoma. Twitch continues to offer 16 free games for Prime members. And Amazon is running a 1-day sale on LG Xboom Bluetooth speakers.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & streaming

Storage

Wireless audio

Charging

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.