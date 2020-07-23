Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week, Next Up Hero and Tacoma. Twitch continues to offer 16 free games for Prime members. And Amazon is running a 1-day sale on LG Xboom Bluetooth speakers.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics – Humble The Incal & More Bundle
- Next Up Hero PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tacoma PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 16 free PC games for Prime members – Twitch
Storage
- WD EasyStore 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop hard drive for $120 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop hard drive for $170 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- QNAP TS-332X-2G 3-bay NAS for $300 – Woot
Wireless audio
- LG Xboom portable speakers for up to 46-percent off – Amazon
- Braven BRV-Mini portable Bluetooth speaker for $25 – A4C
- Tribit StormBox Micro portable Bluetooth speaker for $39 – Amazon (coupon: TBMIC30FCN)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $170 – ChubbiesTech (via eBay)
Charging
- Anker 20,000 mAh power bank for $30 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNFE23)
- Anker PowerCore+ 10,050 mAh power bank for $12 – Amazon (coupon: ANKR1311)
Other
- Refurb Acer Spin 5 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $749 – Acer (via eBay)
- Nest Hub smart display + Nest WiFi Router & point for $299 – Google Store