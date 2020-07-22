Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Motorola’s Moto Edge smartphone went up for pre-order today and it’s already on sale for $200 off the list price.
You can order this phone with a 6.7 inch, 90 Hz OLED display. 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor and 5G support for $500 and it should ship July 31st.
Don’t need a new phone? How about a dirt cheap tablet? Amazon is still selling the Fire 7 tablet for $35, the Fire HD 8 for $60, and the Fire HD 10 for $100.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones and tablets
- Pre-order Moto Edge 5G smartphone w/SD765/6GB/256GB for $500 – Amazon (or B&H, Motorola)
- Amazon Fire tablets for $35 and up – Amazon
Laptops
- Dell Inspiron 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G4/4GB/128GB for $390 – Staples
- Refurb Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 260 12.5″ convertible w/Core i5-6300U/8GB/128GB/Win10Pro for $400 – Woot
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- Microsoft Surface laptop 3 for $800 and up – Microsoft Store
Charging
- Anker PowerWave Qi wireless charging stand for $13 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore+ 10,500 mAh power bank for $12 – coupon: ANKR1311
Wireless audio
- Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $27 – Newegg
- Insignia wireless over-ear headphones for $15 – Best Buy
Wearables
Other
- Nest Hub Max + Nest WiFi router + point for $413 – Google Store
- Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $80 – Woot
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Daedalic Bundle