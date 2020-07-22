Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Motorola’s Moto Edge smartphone went up for pre-order today and it’s already on sale for $200 off the list price.

You can order this phone with a 6.7 inch, 90 Hz OLED display. 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor and 5G support for $500 and it should ship July 31st.

Don’t need a new phone? How about a dirt cheap tablet? Amazon is still selling the Fire 7 tablet for $35, the Fire HD 8 for $60, and the Fire HD 10 for $100.

