Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Verizon is running a sale on smartphone accessories including headphones and speakers, chargers, batteries, screen protectors and car mounts, among other things.

Here’s how it works — add 3 items to your cart and save 30-percent on the total order. Buy 4 items and you save 35-percent. Or pick up 5 or more items to save 40-percent.

Meanwhile, Amazon is continuing its devices deals that began yesterday, which means you can save on current-gen Kindle, Fire, and Echo devices.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Store Sales

Downloads & Streaming

PCs

Charging accessories

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.