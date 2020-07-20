Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic taking its toll on the global economy, it’s not clear whether Amazon Prime Day will happen this year. But Amazon is offering discounts on most of its first-party hardware products today.

You can pick up a Fire tablet for as little as $35, a Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 (or less), a Kindle for $70, or an Echo Plus smart home hub for $80, just to name a few of today’s deals.

I think the $60 Amazon Fire HD 8 might be one of the most attractive deals — I paid full price for this tablet a little while ago, and I find it a pretty nice option for media consumption. I use it to read the news, watch videos, and read eBooks and comics almost every day.

Keep in mind that this is a budget tablet. If you want a high-resolution display or super speedy performance, look elsewhere. But one thing to keep in mind is that while the tablet does not ship with access to the Google Play Store, it’s quite easy to install it yourself.

