Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic taking its toll on the global economy, it’s not clear whether Amazon Prime Day will happen this year. But Amazon is offering discounts on most of its first-party hardware products today.
You can pick up a Fire tablet for as little as $35, a Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 (or less), a Kindle for $70, or an Echo Plus smart home hub for $80, just to name a few of today’s deals.
I think the $60 Amazon Fire HD 8 might be one of the most attractive deals — I paid full price for this tablet a little while ago, and I find it a pretty nice option for media consumption. I use it to read the news, watch videos, and read eBooks and comics almost every day.
Keep in mind that this is a budget tablet. If you want a high-resolution display or super speedy performance, look elsewhere. But one thing to keep in mind is that while the tablet does not ship with access to the Google Play Store, it’s quite easy to install it yourself.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $35 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $100 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $150 – Amazon
- iPad Mini for $350 and up – Best Buy
Media streamers
- Roku Express HD streaming media player for $24 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon ($25 for some users w/coupon: 4KFIRETV)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV box for $50 – Walmart
- Google Chromecast (1080p) + Nest Mini for $64 – Google Store
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer w/JBL headphones for $69 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube w/hands-free Alexa for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $150 and up – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $100 – Amazon
Smart speakers & displays
- Google Nest Mini + Chromecast (1080p) for $64 – Google Store
- Refurb Amazon Echo Plus for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Plus w/Philips Hue smart bulb for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Studio + Philips Hue smart bulb for $200 – Amazon
- Apple HomePod for $200 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show for $230 – Amazon
Docking stations
- Anker PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 mini docking station for $170 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerExpand 12in-1 USB-C docking station for $110 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock for $250 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Charging
- Insignia 18W power adapter for $8 – Best Buy
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank w/18W USB-PD for $17 – Amazon (coupon: 9AKOSK6A)
- RAVPower 61W USB PD power adapter for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 power bank for $20 – B&H
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh power bank & wall charger for $30 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- JBL Endurance Sprint Bluetooth earbuds for $20 – JBL
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $33 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: MKTCEV)
- JBL Tune 600BTNC Bluetooth on-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $60 – Woot
- Google Pixel Buds (1st-gen) for $75 – Woot (or $70 for Prime members)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II limited-edition noise-cancelling headphones for $270 – Bose (via eBay)
- Bose Noise Cancelling wireless headphones 700 for $299 – Amazon
- Refurb JBL audio products for $40 and up – Woot
Digital media
- Name your price for $1200+ worth of eBooks, audiobooks, and digital comics – Humble Be The Change Bundle
- Black Panther by Ta-Nehisis Coates Vol 1 for $6 – ComiXology
- Black panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol 2 for $6 – ComiXology
- Dark Horse Umbrella Academy sale – ComiXology
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 w/SD845/128GB for $499 – Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ 2K convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $529 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ convertible w/QLED display/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Save 20-percent on Dyson products – eBay (coupon: PICKDYSON20)