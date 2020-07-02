Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
These days it’s not hard to find a USB-C wall charger that can quickly top up your smartphone or tablet battery, and which might even be able to charge your laptop. But it can be tough to find one priced under $15.
Enter the RAVPower 30W PD 3.0 GaN Tech USB Type-C charger. Newegg is currently selling it for just $14… although the retailer does caution that due to high demand, it might take a few days for your order to be processed.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- RAVPower 30W USB-C wall charger for $14 – Newegg
- Anker 30W slim USB-C wall charger for $20 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNDF22)
- EasyAcc 20,000 mAh power bank for $14 – Amazon (coupon: 2K3VPAM7)
Laptops
- Asus ZenBook 14 laptop w/Ryzen 5 5500U/MX330/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12gB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Refurb Dell XPS 13 7390 w/Core i7-10710U/4K display/16GB/512GB for $1139 – Dell
Mini PCs
- Intel NUC w/core i7-8565U/Radeon 540X/8GB/256GB SSD + 500GB HDD/Win10 Pro for $699 – Newegg
- Intel NUC w/Core i5-10210U (barebones kit) for $400 – Micro Center
Other
- Hue PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Google Nest Hub Max smart display + Nest Hub for $229 – Home Depot (or BuyDig via eBay)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media streamer for $25 – Amazon (select customers only, w/coupon: 4KFIRETV)
- WD EayStore 4TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $87 – Best Buy
Share this article: