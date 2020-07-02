Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

These days it’s not hard to find a USB-C wall charger that can quickly top up your smartphone or tablet battery, and which might even be able to charge your laptop. But it can be tough to find one priced under $15.

Enter the RAVPower 30W PD 3.0 GaN Tech USB Type-C charger. Newegg is currently selling it for just $14… although the retailer does caution that due to high demand, it might take a few days for your order to be processed.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Charging

Laptops

Mini PCs

Other

Share this article:






Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.