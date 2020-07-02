Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

These days it’s not hard to find a USB-C wall charger that can quickly top up your smartphone or tablet battery, and which might even be able to charge your laptop. But it can be tough to find one priced under $15.

Enter the RAVPower 30W PD 3.0 GaN Tech USB Type-C charger. Newegg is currently selling it for just $14… although the retailer does caution that due to high demand, it might take a few days for your order to be processed.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

