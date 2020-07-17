Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is slashing $250 off the price of a Dell Inspiron 13 7000 series convertible notebook with an Intel Core i5 Comet Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of solid state storage, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory.
Amazon is offering a $5 discount on your next subscribe & save order. And Google’s latest daily special lets you save $75 when you buy 2 Google Nest Hub Max smart displays.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible notebook w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/32GB Optane + 512GB SSD for $600 – Best Buy
- Refurb Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Acer (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 touschreen laptop w/Core i5-10210U/4GB/128GB for $700 – Dell
- Intel NUC mini PC w/Core i3-8109U/Iris Plus 855/16GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $449 – Newegg
- HP SPectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $1000 – HP (via eBay)
Charging
- RAVPower 16,750 mAH power bank for $18 – Newegg
- Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W USB-C wall charger for $28 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNGN36)
Audio
- VisionTeck 5-watt powerable BT speaker w/NFC for $23 – Dell
- Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds for $160 – Best Buy
- Braven BRV-XXXL/2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $149 – meh
- Bose Home Speaker 450 for $280 – Bose (via eBay)
Other
- Save $5 on your next Amazon Subscribe & Save offer when you use a Mastercard – Amazon (coupon: SUBSCRIBE05)
- ADATA 128GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $14 – Newegg
- Nest Hub Max smart display 2-pack for $383 – Google Store
- Google Nest WiFi router + two points for $300 – Woot
- Ghost in the Shell Kindle comics for up to 50-percent off – Amazon