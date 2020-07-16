Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Torchlight II for free this week. Newegg is selling a barebones NUC mini PC with a 28W Intel Core i3-8109U processor, Iris Plus 655 graphics, and 16GB of RAM for $315. And the Microsoft Store is selling Surface Laptop 3 models for up to $401 off.

Torchlight II
Torchlight II

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Desktops

Other

Storage

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.