Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Torchlight II for free this week. Newegg is selling a barebones NUC mini PC with a 28W Intel Core i3-8109U processor, Iris Plus 655 graphics, and 16GB of RAM for $315. And the Microsoft Store is selling Surface Laptop 3 models for up to $401 off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus VivoBook 14 laptop w.Ryzen 7 3700U/8GB/512GB for $500 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $800 and up (save up to $401) – Microsoft Store
Desktops
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i3-8109U/Iris Plus 655/16GB RAM for $315 – Newegg
- Asus ProArt PA90 mini workstation PC w/Core i7-9700K/Quadro P4000/16GB/512GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1500 – Newegg
Other
- Torchlight II PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (previous-gen) tablets for $799 and up (save $350+) – B&H
- Amazon Echo (1st-gen) for $25 – Woot
Storage
- QNAP TS-231K-US 2-bay NAS for $189 – Newegg (coupon: FNTSTECH527)
- QNAP TS-431K-US 4-bay NAS for $269 – Newegg (coupon: FNTSTECH528)