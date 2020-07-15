Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon and B&H are both running 1-day sales on select storage products from SanDisk and Western Digital (which have both actually been the same company since 2016).
That makes today as good a day as any to stock up on SD cards, flash drives, portable SSDs, or external desktop hard drives.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage (store sales)
- SanDisk and WD storage sale – Amazon
- WD external hard drive and SSD sale – B&H
- SanDisk SSD & flash drive sale – B&H
- SanDisk memory card sale – B&H
Storage (SD cards and flash drives
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $24 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $64 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC card for $20 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC card for $80 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card for $183 – Amazon
- ADATA 256GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $31 – Newegg
Storage (portable SSDs)
- WD My Passport 2TB portable SSD for $240 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $240 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $160 – Amazon
Storage (external hard drives)
- WD My Book 4TB external desktop HDD for $83 – Amazon
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB HDD for $95 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNGK27)
- WD Elements 12TB external desktop HDD for $175 – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $220 – Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14″ laptop w/Pentium Silver N5030/4GB/64GB for $260 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 laptop w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/500GB HDD for $601 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKBIGSALE)
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Intel Comet Lake for $880 and up – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Core i7-10510U/MX250/16GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $990 – HP
- Dell XPS 15 w/Core i5-9300H/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Dell
Amazon devices
- Amazon Echo Auto for $20 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Plus (1st-gen) for $40 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2016) for $60 – Woot
Charging accessories
- EasyAcc 26,000 mAh power bank for $17 – Amazon (coupon: 8DCZ8XH7)
- EasyAcc 18W USB-C wall charger for $4 – Amazon (coupon: GLOIZ7RJ)
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh power bank for $19 – Newegg
Other
- Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 1080p Android TV streamer for $30 – AliExpress (coupon: 715MITVSTICK)
- Nest Hub smart display + Nest WiFi router & access point for $299 – Google Store
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – StoryBundle