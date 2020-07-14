Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering Apple’s current-gen MacBook pro 16 inch laptop for $300 off… but it’s still pretty expensive. Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14 inch laptop, meanwhile is on sale for $950 through the PC maker’s eBay storefront. And if you’re in the market for two or more Tile Bluetotooth trackers, Tile will throw in a Google Nest Mini smart speaker for free.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch w/Core i7/Radeon Pro 5300M/16GB/512GB for $2100 – Amazon
- Razer Blade Stealth 13″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/GTX 1650 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1450 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $950 – Lenovo
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 + 3-months FreeTime Unlimited for $61 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub Max 2-pack for $383 – Google Store (coupon: GOOGLESTORE2DAY for free shipping)
- Free Google Nest Mini with purchase of any 2-pack or 4-pack of Tile trackers – Tile
Charging
- Aukey 30,000 mAh power bank for $30 – Amazon (coupon: H6OO6JOC)
- Aukey 60W USB-PD wall charger (w/USB-C and USB-A ports) for $22 – Amazon (coupon: ZZ7Z9OVX)
- CyberPower 1350VA/810W UPS for $95 – Adorama
Storage
- ADATA 256GB microSDXC card for $28 – Newegg
- WD Elements 6TB USB 3.0 external desktop hard drive for $103 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNGH48)
- WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop hard drive for $129 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDNGH34)
- WD My Book 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop hard drive for $165 – Newegg (coupon: FNTSTECH755)
Other
- Save $5 on orders of $80 or more – GeekBuying (coupon: GKBSUM5)
- Razer PC and gaming products for up to 50-percent off – Amazon
- HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C adapter fro $17 – Amazon
- Watson Chroma rechargeable AA NiMH battery 8-pack for $18 – B&H
- Nintendo Labo VR starter kit + Blaster for $20 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear noise cancelling wireless headphones for $220 – Woot