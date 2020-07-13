Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Most of Amazon’s Echo smart displays and speakers are on sale, with discounts of $10 to $50 depending on the model. Meanwhile, Lenovo is selling its 4 inch Smart Clock with Google Assistant for just $40.

Ubisoft is giving away a free copy of Watch Dogs 2. And the Microsoft Store has a great deal on a Lenovo convertible laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smart Speakers & Displays

Wireless audio

Laptops

Downloads & Streaming

Other

